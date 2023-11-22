Why Sarah Paulson credits Matthew Perry for helping her book TV role

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sarah Paulson is remembering a time Matthew Perry was there for her.

The "American Horror Story" actress recently shared a story of how the late "Friends" star helped her land a part on their 2006-2007 TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

"I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet," Paulson said on the Nov. 21 episode of "The View." "I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately."

The pair happened to have a mutual friend in Amanda Peet, who starred alongside Perry in the 2000 movie "The Whole Nine Yards" before reuniting with him for "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." Paulson, meanwhile, was still auditioning for a spot on the show, leading Perry to take some time to help her prepare.

"He asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition," Paulson recalled, "and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job. So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that."

And the "Ocean's Eight" alum has wonderful memories from her time working with Perry on the one-season series, which around the staff of a late-night sketch comedy show.

"He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived," she continued. "I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times, and it made me feel really good. Yeah, he's a wonderful guy."

Perry died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. He was 54 years old. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Since his death, several celebrity pals—including Paulson, Lauren Graham and Salma Hayek—have shared their memories of Perry.

As for his "Friends" castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, who were reportedly among those who attended his private funeral earlier this month, they each shared heartfelt tributes.

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," Schwimmer wrote in part of a Nov. 15 Instagram tribute while looking back at Friends' run from 1994 to 2004. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."