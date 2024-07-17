Emmy Awards

Why Sheryl Lee Ralph should host the 2024 Emmys

Sheryl Lee Ralph was praised by fans for her performance in announcing the 2024 Emmy nominees on a livestream with Veep's Tony Hale.

Sheryl Lee Ralph may have found her next role.

After the "Abbott Elementary" star helped announce the 2024 Emmy Award nominees on a live stream on July 16, scores of viewers praised her cohosting performance.

"Sheryl Lee Ralph has so much charisma," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "she should host everything."

Another user tweeted, "I love Sheryl Lee Ralph announcing things."

While a host has not yet been named for the 2024 Emmy Awards, set to air live in September, the actress' playful and confident delivery on the nominations announcement live stream alone would be enough to serve as a successful potential audition for the gig.

A third fan even compared her to a certain famous TV mogul. "Sheryl Lee Ralph is announcing these #Emmys nominations with such Oprah-esque flair," the person wrote on X. "She needs her own talk show."

Another user was so impressed by the actress' performance on the Emmy nominations live stream that they wrote on X, "I think Sheryl Lee Ralph should get another Emmy for announcing the nominees."

The 67-year-old won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of teacher Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmys. While co-announcing the Emmys 2024 nominations with Tony Hale for the Television Academy, Ralph was told she had received her third consecutive Emmy nomination in the same category.

After dancing excitedly in place, the actress responded, "Oh yes! Honey, that never gets old. Never gets old. Yes!"

"The Fabulous Four" actress—who earned one of Abbott Elementary’s nine nods—later wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond blessed to have been nominated for my third Emmy Award today! Thank you so much to the @televisionacad and congratulations to all of the nominees!"

Ralph will face off against her "Abbott Elementary: costar Janelle James, Palm Royale's Carol Burnett, "The Bear's" Liza Colón-Zayas, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder and Meryl Streep—who received a nod for her role in "Only Murders in the Building"—at the 2024 Emmys later this year.

