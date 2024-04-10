Why Travis Kelce thinks Taylor Swift falling for him is a glitch

Originally appeared on E! Online

Even Travis Kelce is surprised by how his paralleled lines intertwined with Taylor Swift.

Six months after his relationship with the "Karma" singer became public, the guy on the Chiefs is still shocked at how favorably the dominoes cascaded in a line for him.

"I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports," he explained on the April 10 episode of "New Heights." "So I don't know how the f--k I did it."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

However, the episode's guest, Dave Burd, known by his rap name Lil Dicky, cheekily provided the answer, "Well, you did it because you called her out on your multimedia platform."

And Kelce conceded, "I know exactly how I did it."

Of course, Burd and Kelce were referring to the infamous July 2023 episode of "New Heights"—when Kelce playfully poked at Swift blowing him off during her Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour, where he had planned to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said at the time. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

While Swift didn't notice that Kelce showed up to her party, she evidently found the gesture fearless. In fact, she later said it was what lit the fuse on their relationship, describing the situation to TIME magazine as "metal as hell."

Fast forward to way more than 300 conversations about Swift and Kelce later, and the NFL tight end is still living his best life.

"It's fun," he added on the April 10 podcast episode. "I'm having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high. Enjoying it all. Bringing new lives to the football world. Opening the football world up to new things as well."

Dave also encapsulated the Swiftie point of view with his own comments on the relationship.

"I think it's the best thing ever," he told Travis and his brother Jason Kelce. "Not that you want to spend time talking about it for the five-thousandth time, but I just think there's something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Where the most popular pop star, beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love."

As he put it, "Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser—there's something classic about it."

Taylor Swift knows timing. The global superstar joined in on the April 8 solar eclipse fun by teasing song lyrics from her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on Instagram which reference an eclipse.