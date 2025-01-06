Why Zendaya is sparking Tom Holland engagement rumors at Golden Globes

Originally appeared on E! Online

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland taking a marvelous step in their relationship?

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The "Spider-Man" costars, who went public with their romance in 2021, are sparking engagement rumors after Zendaya stepped out solo to the 2025 Golden Globes Jan. 5 wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. (See every star at the Golden Globes.)

"Well congrats to zendaya and tom on the engagement i think??" one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside photos of the diamond ring. "That is ROCK."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Indeed, for the glamourous occasion, Zendaya — nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy category for her work in "Challengers" — turned heads in a burnt orange custom Louis Vuitton dress, paired with a Bulgari diamond necklace and two diamond rings on each hand.

Another X user even pointed out that Zendaya's potential engagement ring has a gold band that "doesn't match any of the other pieces she's wearing."

E! News has reached out to reps for comment and has not heard back.

While Holland and Zendaya, both 28, have yet to publicly address engagement speculation, they have talked openly about their relationship in recent years. In fact, she recently explained why it's extra sweet working with Holland on the Spider-Man films.

READ Golden Globes 2025: Complete Winners List

“It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met,” she told Vanity Fair in November of the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" casting process. “Literally, at a chemistry read.”

“You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside,” the "Euphoria" star continued. “I love working with him.”

And it’s Holland's work ethic that has her Spidey senses tingling.

“He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does,” Zendaya noted. “He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.”

The couple is currently preparing to reunite onscreen once again in "Spider-Man 4."

“It’s happening,” Holland said on the Oct. 22 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." “Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. Super exciting.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s “Wicked” friendship continues to defy gravity! Cynthia joins Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2025 Golden Globes and reveals she called her fellow A-list co-star first upon learning of her nomination, since she knew Ari had gotten a nod too!