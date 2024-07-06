Will Smith shares family photo that includes twin siblings and look-alike brother

Will Smith is soaking in family time.

Aside from his three kids that he shares with Jada Pinkett Smith and ex-wife Sheree Zampino, the movie star also has siblings that are near and dear to him.

On July 4, the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” star shared a rare photo of his twin siblings as well as his look-alike brother Harry Smith and half sister Ashley Marie Pettway. His daughter, Willow Smith, is also smiling wide in the snap.

“Family days,” Will Smith wrote on Instagram, adding a red heart emoji.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star also has an older sister named Pamela Smith.

Caroline Bright and Willard Carroll Smith Sr. raised Pamela, Will, Ellen and Harry Smith in Philadelphia. In his memoir, “Will,” the “Men in Black” star recalled growing up with his siblings and seeing his father be abusive towards his mother when they were kids.

“That really just became the central core of the wound that I was overcoming throughout my childhood, and then ultimately throughout my life,” Will Smith told TODAY'a Hoda Kotb in 2021 about reliving his early life in his memoir.

His parents would go on to separate when Will Smith was a teenager, and eventually divorce in 2000. Smith Sr., who died from cancer in 2016, welcomed daughter Pettway following his separation from Bright.

“Everybody needs sisters,” Will Smith said once in an Instagram video with Ellen Smith. “And especially if you can have a sister from Philly.”

Here is everything to know about Will Smith's siblings.

Pamela Smith

Born in 1964, Pamela Smith is the oldest child of Caroline Bright, a former school administrator, and Willard Carroll Smith Sr., owner of a refrigeration company.

According to her Instagram, Pamela Smith runs a clothing boutique in Philadelphia called Pash Boutique. She has largely remained out of the spotlight.

Twins Harry and Ellen Smith

Born May 5, 1970, Harry and Ellen Smith are Will Smith's younger siblings.

Harry Smith, an accountant, has worked with his famous brother handling his finances, People reported. In 2017, Variety reported that Harry Smith headed Smith Global Media and that he and Will Smith have worked together in real estate and at Overbrook Entertainment.

He is also father to daughter Sydney and son Langston. The trio recently attended the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" premiere to support Will Smith.

Ellen Smith is also a mother and on Mother's Day, she gave her daughters Sky and Dakota shout-outs for "making me a mother."

Ellen Smith is also the CEO and founder of the foundation Dining With Divas, Mothers Day at the Mansion, to celebrate and support mothers from all walks of life.

The sister previously told People that older brother Will Smith would always call home to check in and share updates on his life as he started to become famous.

In that same article, Harry Smith recalled being punished as kids and how Will Smith would make them laugh.

“Will was punished first because he’s older,” Harry Smith said. “Then he’d go around a corner and make faces so we’d laugh — and we’d get punished worse.”

Half sister Ashley Marie Pettway

Pettway is Will Smith's half sister, whom Smith Sr. welcomed after separating from Bright. Just like the "Aladdin" star, she is also an actor.

Pettway is also mother to son Dominic, who recently graduated from elementary school.

