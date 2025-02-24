Iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan reveals final North American tour, with Boston stop

What to Know The legendary rap group — made up of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — will kick off their final tour this summer.

The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour will stop in Boston on June 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with no pre-sale.

Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are coming to an end.

The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour is set to stop in Boston, at TD Garden, on June 17, on a whirlwind trip around the U.S. and Canada that begins earlier in June in Baltimore and ends in July in Philadelphia.

Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by openers Run the Jewels.

Tickets go on sale Friday, local time. There is no pre-sale.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a statement.

“Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”