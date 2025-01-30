WWE Royal Rumble 2025: How to watch, match schedule and more

One of the most iconic WWE events of the year is set for this weekend.

The 38th annual Royal Rumble will take place Saturday, with a number of the biggest WWE superstars confirmed to be battling for the right to fight at WrestleMania.

Two-time defending Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is on the card, along with John Cena on his retirement tour, Liv Morgan and Logan Paul, among others.

Here are all the details for the 2025 Royal Rumble:

When is the Royal Rumble?

This year's Royal Rumble is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Where is the Royal Rumble this year?

The 2025 Royal Rumble is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This is the first time that the Royal Rumble is coming to Indy. Here are the hosts over the last 10 years:

2024: Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, Florida)

2023: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

2022: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

2021: WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, Florida)

2020: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

2019: Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

2018: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

2017: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

2016: Amway Center (Orlando, Florida)

2015: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The Royal Rumble will air exclusively on Peacock.

Coverage begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET with Royal Rumble 2025 Kickoff on Peacock. On Saturday, the stream begins at 4 p.m. ET before matches get underway at 6 p.m. ET.

Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett will be on the call for the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

What are the rules for Royal Rumble and how does it work?

The Royal Rumble typically consists of 30 competitors, beginning with two people in the ring. Every 90 seconds, another superstar runs out and joins the match. To be eliminated, a superstar must be thrown over the top rope and have both of their feet touch the floor.

Once there are no more superstars to be added to the match, the last person standing in the ring wins.

What is the match schedule and cards for Royal Rumble?

There will be four matches held on Saturday: the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match, the WWE Tag Teams Championships and the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. The timing of each event is unconfirmed as of Thursday, but there's already a long list of competitors who will fight.

Here's the schedule and participants for each event:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Kevin Owens (challenger)

WWE Tag Teams Championships (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, champion) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, challenger)

Men's Royal Rumble (confirmed participants, list will likely grow)

John Cena

CM Punk

Seth Rollins

Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul

Sami Zayn

Penta

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bron Breakker

Chad Gable

Rey Mysterio

Women's Royal Rumble (confirmed participants, list will likely grow)