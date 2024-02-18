You know you love when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds troll each other

Originally appeared on E! Online

All's fair in love and social media warfare, just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Over the years, the "Gossip Girl" alum and the "Deadpool" star—who wed in 2012—have masterfully trolled one another on the Internet and in person. Indeed, no birthday, anniversary or milestone is complete without quippy exchanges, cheeky comments and snarky tribute posts. "We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously," Reynold previously shared on the "Sunday Sitdown" with Willie Geist podcast. "The only people I really love to make fun of is us."

Take, for example, the 2024 Super Bowl. While Lively attended the Las Vegas game with BFF Taylor Swift, the actor was back home watching his upcoming film's trailer during a commercial break. "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" he captioned a Feb. 11 snap, which showed him smiling in front of the TV. "Also, has anyone seen my wife?"

As for the actress's response? The following day, she posed in the same spot in their home, writing, "Honey I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"

Because, listen, some people's love language is gift-giving or physical touch. For this Hollywood couple, it's trading barbs.

"We do it in real life all the time," Lively told HELLO! of their affectionate back-and-forth. "It was just an organic thing, and I don't know where or when it happened, but all day long, we are just [teasing] each other because that's my best friend!"

And she couldn't help but add, "I always win, of course. And I am not competitive at all."

