Guess who's back? Yup, Boston's own Ben Affleck.

The newly-minted Dunkin' pitchman is currently appearing in his second commercial for the coffee-and-donut chain, after his initial Super Bowl spot, also featuring his wife Jennifer Lopez, won near-universal praise.

His latest ad, "Ben Runs on Dunkin'" again stars Affleck as himself, but this time instead of working the drive-thru, he's on the other side of the counter ordering from a local Dunkin' store.

"I'm here for the 'Dunkin' Run' campaign commercial. It's a great deal, large coffee and a donut for a buck," he starts, before veering into a conversation about acting.

"So I thought it'd be authentic and meta -- yes, I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial? You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me."

He's then asked by a Dunkin' employee about his role in the movie "The Departed," to which he responds "I'm Matt Damon," a reference to his longtime friend and co-star in "Good Will Hunting" and the new movie "Air."

"I love him," another Dunkin' employee says.

"Mmmmm... ah...," Affleck replies, shaking his head. "I mean, some of his work."

You can watch the full commercial below: