Zayn Malik's foot appears to get run over by car during rare outing during Paris Fashion Week

Originally appeared on E! Online

Oh, how fast the night changes...

Zayn Malik experienced a bit of a mishap while attending the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

Following the chic event, Malik appeared to get his foot run over when a car went in one wrong direction toward the singer. The One Direction alum was seen getting shuffled through a crowd before wincing at the vehicle's maneuver, per footage circulating on social media.

But Malik didn't let the incident drag him down, as he later shared that he hadn't suffered any significant injuries.

"My foot is fine !!" he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes."

Indeed, Malik proved the point with a photo of his white sneakers, which appeared merely scuffed up with some dark tread marks.

Adding a laughing emoji, the 31-year-old also thanked the French label and creative director Nigo "for a great show."

His appearance at Paris Fashion Week marks his first major public event in six years. He last stepped out in 2018 for Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show, where he sat front row next to Gigi Hadid's brother Anward Hadid.

Malik and Gigi Hadid, 28, went on to welcome daughter Khai two years later, which made their lives even more beautiful.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," Malik shared on "Call Her Daddy" in July 2023. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

And while he's no longer dating the supermodel—they broke up in 2021—he noted that the pair have a "really good" coparenting relationship and split custody 50-50.

"I'm super full on, hands on with my child every chance I can be," he added. "If I could get 60 percent, I would have it."