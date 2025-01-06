Celebrity couples

Zendaya sparks engagement speculation at Golden Globes with a sparkling ring

Zendaya has been linked to Holland since they played love interests in 2017's “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

By Mark Kennedy | The Associated Press

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Zendaya generated engagement speculation after wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger during the Golden Globes.

Representatives for Zendaya and her longtime partner, Tom Holland, did not return requests for comment from The Associated Press on Monday, a day after the 28-year-old Emmy Award-winner attended the telecast at the Beverly Hilton.

Zendaya, the breakout star from “Euphoria” and “Challengers” who showed up on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown, has long been linked to Holland since they played love interests in 2017's “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Holland wasn't at Sunday's Globes.

Tom Holland never fails to let 'em know when Zendaya is slaying.
A reporter for the Los Angeles Times seemed to confirm something was up when she held up her engagement ring and pointed to it, and Zendaya responded by showing her own left-hand bling. The reporter then asked if the actor was engaged and “she kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

Another clue was that Bulgari — for which the “Dune” star is an ambassador — provided Zendaya’s carpet jewelry — a necklace, right-hand ring and earrings — but a press release didn't mention the ring on her left ring finger.

Copyright The Associated Press

