Zendaya look-alike competition draws crowd of doppelgangers, fans in California

On Wednesday, the spotlight was on a contest for those who think they're a ringer for one of Oakland’s favorite daughters, movie star Zendaya.

“I got a lot that I looked like Zendaya when I was younger. So I just felt like, you know, it was my chance,” said Zainab Bansfield, a Zendaya look-alike contestant.

A look-alike contest for Zendaya drew a crowd of fans and doppelgangers despite the wind and rain.

“She's having a moment right now, firstly, like, doom, challengers, she's been cooking. But also just, like, her being from here and, like, i think it's just, like, cool,” said Oakland resident Nikki Lee.

From strutting the catwalk to a dance, Zendaya look-alikes competed in Wilma Chan Park. When the smoke cleared, Zainab Bansfield took home a $40 prize, hair care products and bragging rights.

“I’m not as good of a dancer as her, but I definitely got some moves,” she said.

Celebrity look-alike contests are the latest craze taking off on social media. A lot of the buzz started last month in New York after hundreds of people showed up for a Timothee Chalamet contest. Even the actor himself made an appearance.

Cal State East Bay communications professor Nolan Higdon said the trend's popularity is a sign of the times.

“We have become a very celebrity-obsessed culture especially within the last 30 or so years. Fame has been a goal of a lot of the public and that’s coupled closely with social media that can make a lot of people feel famous,” he said. “It can make people go viral.”

The trend traveled from London to San Francisco. Recently in San Francisco, dozens of Dev Patel look-alikes showed up at Dolores Park.

But this was the first time a female celebrity was the focus of the contest.

“I think women should also be able to have fun and have a space,” said Cassi Simms, organizer of the event. “Zendaya has portrayed a lot of different characters in her lifetime, and if you fall into one of those categories, you don't exactly have to look like her in the mirror. It's about also how you represent and how you carry yourself.”

But not everyone is cheering the trend. Some commenters have criticized the events for promoting misogyny and unattainable beauty standards.

But Simms told NBC Bay Area that Wednesday’s event focused more on whether a contestant matched the actresses vibe and not just her physical appearance.

“As a black woman, I definitely consider the way that Black women may feel about being these spaces, and online can be a very toxic place, but I wanted to generate a place for people to come together, have fun, not feel like there's any pressure to outdo anybody else, and just have a space where it's comedic,” she said.

While there were no real Zendaya sightings, it’s an event Simms hopes will offer joy and connection to fans worldwide..