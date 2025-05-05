Met Gala

Met Gala regular Zendaya makes new fashion statement on red carpet

The actor is a regular at the event, but this time she wore something other than a gown.

By Mike Gavin

Suit up, Zendaya!

The "Euphoria" actor made her seventh appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. This time, however, she wasn’t wearing a gown.

Zendaya arrived on the red carpet wearing a cream, three-piece suit and matching hat for the evening’s “Tailored for You” dress code focusing on suiting and menswear.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015, the first of five straight appearances at the event.

After a four-year absence, she returned in 2024 as a co-chair, producing one of the night’s most memorable looks.

She arrived wearing an ocean blue gown with a matching featured headpiece for the “Garden of Time” dress code that paid tribute to the natural world. Later in the night she wore a vintage black gown with a train and a headdress of roses.

The 'New York Live' team takes a look at the Met Gala arrivals of the co-chairs Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.

This article tagged under:

Met Gala
