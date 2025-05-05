Met Gala regular Zendaya makes new fashion statement on red carpet

Suit up, Zendaya!

The "Euphoria" actor made her seventh appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. This time, however, she wasn’t wearing a gown.

Zendaya arrived on the red carpet wearing a cream, three-piece suit and matching hat for the evening’s “Tailored for You” dress code focusing on suiting and menswear.

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015, the first of five straight appearances at the event.

After a four-year absence, she returned in 2024 as a co-chair, producing one of the night’s most memorable looks.

She arrived wearing an ocean blue gown with a matching featured headpiece for the “Garden of Time” dress code that paid tribute to the natural world. Later in the night she wore a vintage black gown with a train and a headdress of roses.

