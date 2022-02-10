Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has the Internet Divided

Some of Zendaya's fans aren't feeling euphoric about her latest replica. In an interesting ode to the actress, the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London recently unveiled their wax figure version of the 25-year-old. Rocking a fuchsia suit, the statue of Zendaya serves as the remake of a 2016 red carpet appearance.
However, shortly after images of the figure hit the Internet on Feb. 10, fans began debating just how close (or how off) the resemblance actually is to her. As one person tweeted, "How does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time??? Like when you zoom in close to the face it looks like her a bit but absolutely not from a distance??? Usually it's the opposite. What sorcery is this?" Another added, "I see what they're going for, but the proportions of every aspect are a little off." And a third aptly wrote that Zendaya "deserved better."
But in spite of the critical response, some users also came to the museum's defense, with one person tweeting, "Am I tripping because I think it looks like her...it looks better than a lot other figures we've seen." Another added, "Why is everyone acting like it doesn't look like her?"
Alas, the debate seems to still wage on amongst fans online. For even more replicas of celebs, keep scrolling.
Jimmy Kimmel
The late night host's wax figure is on display in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience," but of course, he decided to prank his co-workers with the statue before the exhibit opened.
Shawn Mendes
The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo op.
Ariana Grande
Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian
The mom and daughter became the last of the Kardashian-Jenner women to get their own wax figures in May 2019.
Zac Efron
Priyanka Chopra
The "Isn't It Romantic" actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.
Ariana Grande
We're saying, "thank you, next" to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.
Khloe Kardashian
Don't be fooled. This is not actually KoKo.
Jason Momoa
The actor's "Aquaman" alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.
Ed Sheeran
This wax figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt.
Steve Aoki
The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Beyoncé
Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like the singer.
Beyoncé
This Madame Tussauds wax figure of the star resembles her much more.
Kendall Jenner
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star hangs out with her doppelganger.
Ryan Gosling
Kylie Jenner
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star poses with her wax figure.
Zoe Saldana
The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Laverne Cox
The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.
Alessandra Ambrosio
The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.
Jason Derulo
The singer poses with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Stephen Curry
The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Miley Cyrus
The pop star's wax figure models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.
Cody Simpson
Adele
The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.
Anne Hathaway
Angelina Jolie
This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm posing with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.