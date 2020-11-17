food and drink

2 Locations of 99 Restaurant & Pub Are Closing for Good This Weekend

The 99 Restaurant & Pub is headquartered in Woburn and has more than 100 locations in New England and New York

A family-friendly chain of restaurants with local roots will be closing two locations in the Greater Boston area.

According to posters within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the 99 Restaurant & Pub in both Braintree and West Concord are closing, with a message from the company confirming this, saying that their last day in operation will be Saturday, November 21. We have also been told that locations in Seekonk and Worcester (East Central Street) will be shutting down, though it appears that other outlets in the region will remain in operation.

The 99 Restaurant & Pub is headquartered in Woburn and has more than 100 locations in New England and New York, with most being in Massachusetts. The dining spots are known for such items as wings, steak tips, burgers, fish and chips, macaroni and cheese, and country fried chicken.

The address for the 99 in Braintree is 250B Granite Street (South Shore Plaza) while the address for the location in West Concord is 13 Commonwealth Avenue. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.99restaurants.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

