Au Bon Pain Closes Its Last Location in Cambridge

A local chain of bakery-cafes that once had several Cambridge locations--including a flagship store made famous in a movie--says farewell to the city today.

According to an article in Cambridge Day, Au Bon Pain in Central Square shuts down for good at 2 p.m., joining others in the city that have shuttered over the years, including outlets in Kendall Square, CambridgeSide, and two in Harvard Square. The Smith Campus Center (formerly the Holyoke Center) location in Harvard Square was an institution of sorts that was known in part for its chessboard tables out front, and it was shown in a scene in the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting."

A number of other Au Bon Pain outlets are in the city of Boston, while another resides in Somerville's Davis Square; approximately 250 shops can be found worldwide.

The address for Au Bon Pain in Central Square is 684 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for the chain is at https://www.aubonpain.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

