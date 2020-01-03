Bagel Shop to Open Fourth Greater Boston Location

A growing local group of bagel shops is expanding once again, this time to a mixed-use development in the western suburbs of Boston.

According to a source, The Bagle Table is planning to open at Wayland Town Center in Wayland, with the shop taking over the space where a location of Panera Bread had been. Our source indicates that the new location will offer a variety of freshly-made bagels and cream cheeses, while the 3,900-square-foot space will include a "Gathering Gallery" that can be reserved for events, workshops, and more.

Once the Wayland outlet of The Bagel Table opens, it will join two others in Ashland and Chestnut Hill, and a third is also opening soon at Boston Landing in Brighton.

The website for The Bagel Table can be found at https://mybageltable.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)