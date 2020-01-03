Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro in Boston Has Closed for Renovations

A hotel and restaurant that resides in an historic building in Boston has shut down for at least the time being, and it is not known exactly what will be happening with the space at this point in time.

According to a source, the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro on Charles Street is closed, with a post on its Facebook page saying "It is bittersweet that we announce that we have closed for renovations. We truly appreciate all of your loyalty & friendship, and are so excited to be creating a new space to share with all of you in the coming months. Stay tuned here and on our website for more information!" Our source isn't sure what may be happening to the space, and no other information has been given by the business other than a note on its website saying that it is closed for renovations, so keep checking back for updates.

The Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro first opened approximately 20 years ago in a space that dates back to the 1800s.

The address for the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro is 25 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114. Its website (which now appears to be mostly taken down) is at https://beaconhillhotel.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)