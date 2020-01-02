Big News! Coppersmith to Remain Open Through Late 2020

Looks like Coppersmith is sticking around!

Coppersmith, the South Boston bar, restaurant, and event space, announced Thursday that it will be staying open through late 2020.

Initially set to close in early January due to the building being repurposed for a new project, Coppersmith was given the opportunity to remain open through late 2020, meaning it will continue to serve the community for the foreseeable future, which includes its popular rooftop season in the summer.

“We’re thrilled with this outcome, and we feel so fortunate to be able to stay open for a lot longer than we initially thought was possible,” General Manager Sheila Senat said in a statement. “Since our closing announcement last month, we have received an outpouring of support from our community and so much positive feedback about Coppersmith. We’re incredibly happy to be in a position to share our space with guests for a while longer, especially the summer months when people can join us on the rooftop.”

Over the last several weeks, Coppersmith hosted a slew of farewell events, which culminated with a big New Year’s Eve party. The space is also available for private parties and corporate events.

