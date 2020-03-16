Boston-Area Restaurants and Bars That Have Temporarily Closed Due to the Coronavirus

Over the past several days, restaurants and bars in the Greater Boston area have been giving updates on the state of their businesses due to the coronavirus, including reduced hours, focusing more on takeout and delivery, and asking customers to consider purchasing gift cards to use at a later date. Now, however, dining and drinking spots are starting to temporarily close their doors, with many not giving any estimated reopening dates because it is such a fluid situation that seemingly changes by the hour and no one really knows where things are going right now.

Below is a running list of places that are now closed for now as of 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, and because things are happening fast, it is best to check with the individual restaurants and bars via their social media pages and/or websites to see when they might be thinking of opening back up. Note: Now that Gov. Charlie Baker has ruled that restaurants and bars can only do takeout/delivery starting on Tuesday, March 17, some of the places previously on this list have been removed because they decided to reopen for takeout and/or delivery.

The list below comes in part from posters on our Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page as well as a post from Eater Boston, both of which you should keep checking over the coming days.

Allston:

-- Our Fathers

Arlington:

-- Mass Hole Donuts

Belmont:

-- Il Casale

-- Rancatores

-- The Wellington

Boston (not including the outer neighborhoods):

-- Barracuda Tavern

-- Bar Mezzana

-- Black Lamb

-- Blue Bottle

-- Chickadee

-- Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

-- Coppa

-- Empire

-- Franklin Cafe

-- Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina

-- The Grand

-- Island Creek Oyster Bar

-- Lolita Fort Point

-- No Relation

-- Red Lantern

-- Row 34

-- Saloniki

-- Saltie Girl

-- Scorpion Bar

-- Serafina

-- Shore Leave

-- Taranta

-- Time Out Market Boston

-- Toro

-- Trade

-- Versus

-- Warehouse Bar & Grille

Brighton:

-- Cityside Tavern

Brookline:

-- Cutty's

Burlington:

-- Island Creek Oyster Bar

Cambridge:

-- Atwood's Tavern

-- Bagelsaurus

-- Benedetto

-- Blue Bottle

-- Club Passim

-- Flat Top Johnny's

-- Gustazo

-- Little Donkey

-- Loyal Nine

-- New City Microcreamery

-- Parlor Sports

-- Parsnip

-- Puritan & Co.

-- Restaurant Dante

-- Saloniki

-- The Table

-- Veggie Galaxy

-- Whole Heart Provisions (Central and Harvard Squares)

Dorchester:

-- The Bowery

-- Lucy's American Tavern

East Boston:

-- The Quiet Few

Jamaica Plain:

-- Tres Gatos

-- Vee Vee

Lexington:

-- Il Casale

Newton:

-- Central Cafe & Restaurant

-- Rancatores

Somerville:

-- Brass Union

-- Create Gallery & Cocktails

-- Daddy Jones

-- Fat Hen

-- Gracie's Ice Cream

-- Highland Kitchen

-- La Brasa

-- Nibble Kitchen

-- Rebel Rebel

-- Remnant Brewing

-- T&B Pizza

-- Trina's Starlite Lounge

-- Variety Bar

-- Vinal Bakery

South Boston:

-- Backyard Betty's

-- Publico

-- Sullivan's

Please note that this will be updated a few times a day as more closings are announced. If you hear of any restaurants or bars that have closed, please post at the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants group page above or at the following Twitter pages: @hiddenboston or @MarcHurBoston

