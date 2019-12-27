expansion

Brookline Booksmith to Expand, Include a Restaurant

A beloved bookstore that has been around for nearly 60 years is planning an expansion, and food and drink are included in the plans.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Brookline Booksmith in the Coolidge Corner section of Brookline is taking over the former Verizon space a couple of storefronts down, with the plan being to expand its children's section, add a cookbook section, and open a restaurant that will have a full liquor license. If all goes well, the bookstore will take over the 4000-square-foot space in the summer of 2020 and will debut the new expansion sometime in the fall.

Brookline Booksmith first opened back in 1961 as Paperback Booksmith.

The address for Brookline Booksmith is 279 Harvard Street while the address for the former Verizon space is 283 Harvard Street; the website for the bookstore can be found at https://www.brooklinebooksmith.com/

Thanks to Universal Hub for initially bringing this to our attention.

