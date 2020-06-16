Dave Andelman

Dave Andelman Steps Down as CEO of ‘Phantom Gourmet’

Andelman's resignation comes on the heels of a series of controversial comments he made on Facebook concerning the Black Lives Matter protests

The head of a popular local food show has resigned.

According to a Facebook post, Dave Andelman of "Phantom Gourmet" is stepping down from his position as CEO, while also resigning from the Mendon Twin Drive-In. The post says that he will not be on any future episodes of the television show and will no longer be involved in its day-to-day operations. Dan Andelman, who has been the host of the television show, will now be the CEO of the Phantom Gourmet company.

Andelman's resignation comes on the heels of a series of controversial comments he made on Facebook concerning the Black Lives Matter protests, which led to WBZ putting the "Phantom Gourmet" show on hiatus.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned for more updates.

