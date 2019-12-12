Dorchester Brewing Company: Big Reveal is on New Year’s Eve

Big News! The time has come! Dorchester Brewing Co. will be ringing in 2020 with a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza and revealing their new expansion! Take in the new space, including Hopservatory, the four season Rooftop Greenhouse overlooking Boston, game room, restaurant and more luxurious tap room space!

In addition to craft beer, Dorchester Brewing Co. now serves cider and wine, so drinks for everyone!

At 9 p.m., DJ Jaz will be spinning the tunes and helping countdown to 2020!

No cover! The fun starts at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 1 a.m.

