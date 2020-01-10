Fogo de Chao May Be Opening New Location in Greater Boston

It looks like a high-end Brazilian steakhouse chain with one location in Boston may be opening another outlet in the local area, with this one coming to one of the hottest suburbs for dining out.

According to a source, Fogo de Chao is planning to open at the Burlington Mall in Burlington, with a special permit application and a cover letter within the burlington.org site indicating that it would be opening within a section of the former Sears retail space. If approved, the new restaurant would join another location of Fogo de Chao in Copley Square, and based on that and other locations, expect it to be a full-service all-you-can-eat churrascaria with a variety of meats offered. If all goes well, the new location of Fogo de Chao could open in Burlington sometime in the fall of 2020, according to the cover letter.

Fogo de Chao started out in Brazil approximately 40 years ago and is now headquartered in Texas. Its website can be found at https://fogodechao.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)