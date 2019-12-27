Irish Pub in Downtown Boston Is Closing

An Irish pub in the heart of Boston is shutting down, and its license may be going to a new hotel in the city's waterfront area.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, An Tain has petitioned to transfer its license/location to Hyatt Place Boston Seaport District, with the license apparently being used for both a lobby bar and a 12th-floor bar at the Northern Avenue hotel. A message sent to us confirms that the India Street pub is indeed closing, with the plan being to shutter around the middle of January.

An Tain has been known in part as a local hangout for bar food, Irish fare, and beer, wine, and cocktails, with the place also being popular with nearby office workers.

The address for An Tain is 31 India Street, Boston, MA, 02110.

by Marc Hurwitz