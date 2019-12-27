Jae’s Cafe in Somerville’s Davis Square Is Closing

A Korean and Thai restaurant in Somerville's Davis Square is shutting down for good this weekend.

According to a source, Jae's Cafe on Elm Street is closing at the end of business hours tomorrow (Saturday, December 28), with a note out front thanking its customers and its workers. Jae's debuted earlier this year as a rebranding of Meju Korean Kitchen & Bar, and its name had also been known around the region, as there had once been outlets in Boston's South End, Theatre District, Back Bay, Brookline, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, and North Adams. (A sole location of Jae's remains in operation in Pittsfield.)

The address for Jae's Cafe is 243 Elm Street, Somerville, MA, 02144.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)