Last Friendly's on Cape Cod Shuts Its Doors

It's the end of an era on Cape Cod: its last Friendly's restaurant has closed its doors.

Per The Cape Cod Times, the decision was made to close the store along Route 132 in Hyannis due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two other locations recently closed for good on the Cape, including stores in Falmouth and Sagamore Beach. And the Hyannis Friendly's website now says it's closed seven days a week; the closest open Friendly's to the Cape is now on Long Pond Road in Plymouth.

In its heyday, Friendly's operated 500 restaurants. That number has shrunk to 153, including 34 in Massachusetts. The last Friendly's in neighboring Rhode Island closed last year.

