Is the ‘World’s Best Bar’ Coming to Boston?

It appears that an award-winning bar in New York City that has been picked twice as the best in the world might just be expanding to the local area.

According to a source, the people behind The Dead Rabbit in Lower Manhattan are looking into an expansion that may include an outlet in Boston, with a Facebook post from the place saying that they are opening a location in New Orleans in the fall, while also "considering rolling out The Dead Rabbit to other cities over the next few years, including Boston, Nashville and Washington, DC, and perhaps even going overseas to Dublin, Ireland." The post, which is actually about the closing of BlackTail (also in Manhattan), says to "stay tuned," while also stating that BlackTail could be reopening in a new location in New York or elsewhere at some point.

The Dead Rabbit is a modern take on an Irish pub that is known in part for its cocktails, with its website indicating that the Water Street spot has been named the "world's best bar" both in 2015 and 2016; a CNN article from 2016 indeed mentioned this via the worlds50bestbars.com site, saying that it is "a New York cocktail bar meets Irish pub...a celebration of what was going down in lower Manhattan before it became the Financial District, long before Wall Street was filled with traders."

The website for The Dead Rabbit can be found at https://www.deadrabbitnyc.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

