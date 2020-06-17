Magic Hat Is Selling Brewery in South Burlington, Vt., to Zero Gravity

One of the oldest breweries in Vermont is leaving the state, and another brewery will be taking over its space.



According to an article from VTDigger, Magic Hat is selling its South Burlington brewery to Zero Gravity, with the plan being to shift its production to Rochester, NY, where it already produces some of its beer. A tweet from Magic Hat says that "We could no longer keep multiple breweries open," while Rich Andrews, who is CEO of parent company FIFCO USA, says in the article that "In the end, this was the best long term opportunity for both us and our friends at Zero Gravity." The entire staff of 43 workers has been laid off, but they will be able to receive severance packages and they will also considered for positions at Zero Gravity, which currently has a brewpub and taproom in Burlington.



Magic Hat was established in 1994, while Zero Gravity started out in 2004; the website for the former is at https://www.magichat.net/ while the site for the latter is at https://www.zerogravitybeer.com/



