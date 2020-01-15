Maria’s Kitchen Plans to Open in West Roxbury

It looks like a brand new restaurant is planning to open in West Roxbury, taking over three vacant spaces within a building that the restaurant owners purchased.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Maria's Kitchen is looking to open on Centre Street, with the website for the dining spot saying that it will be bringing "flavor, family-style cooking, and livelihood" to a building that had been home to a takeout pizza spot, a hair salon, and a small office. The owners of the upcoming eatery say on the site that they have been in the restaurant business for more than 35 years, and a web search for Dimitris Meletlidis, whose name is mentioned at the bottom of the website, indicates that this is apparently the same person who has been involved with dining spots/pizzerias in West Roxbury, Chelsea, and Revere over the years, according to an old Chelsea Record article.

Based on the website, it looks like Maria's Kitchen will offer such items as pizza, calzones, sandwiches, pasta dishes, seafood, Greek dishes, and more.

The address for this upcoming restaurant in West Roxbury is: Maria's Kitchen, 1829 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA, 02132. Its website can be found at mariaskitchenboston.com

by Marc Hurwitz

