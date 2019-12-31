Max and Leo’s Opens in Chelmsford

A trio of coal-fired pizza spots has opened a fourth outlet, with this one being northwest of the city.

According to a source, Max and Leo's officially opened in Chelmsford on Jan. 1, with a Facebook events page saying that the Boston Road restaurant debuted at 4 p.m. The new pizzeria joins three others in Boston's Fenway, Newton Corner, and Sudbury, and based on those locations, expect to see a variety of coal-fired pizza options along with the possibility of such items as salads, nachos, wings, and more.

Max and Leo's first started out in Newton back in 2011.

The address for the new location of Max and Leo's is 20 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA, 01842. The website for all locations can be found at http://www.maxandleospizza.com/

