Melting Pot Opens in Former Full Moon Space in Cambridge

A couple of months ago, it was reported that a popular family-friendly restaurant in Cambridge was closing, though a new spot would be replacing it and it would apparently stay mostly the same. Now we have learned that the new restaurant has opened, though it is quite a bit different from the old place.

According to a source, Melting Pot is now open in Huron Village, moving into the former Full Moon space on Huron Avenue. At the time of the announcement of Full Moon closing, a Cambridge Day article had said that new owner Bhola Pandey--who is also behind Mitho Restaurant in Winchester--would not be making any real changes, with Pandey's attorney, Joe Devlin, saying that "he's running it exactly as it is now....he's buying it to run it as [is], not to change anything about it." The article mentioned that other than the name change and an extra hour in business, no other changes were expected, but it turns out that the new Melting Pot is a Nepalese restaurant, with its menu showing curry dishes, stir-fry chili options, stir-fry noodle dishes, pan-grilled meat and seafood items such as wild boar ribs and goat, and more.

Mitho Restaurant, which opened in late 2018, also features Nepalese fare.

The address for Melting Pot in Huron Village is 344 Huron Ave, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at http://meltingpotma.com/

