Minuteman Diner in Bedford Plans Soft Opening This Weekend, Grand Opening Next Week

A brand new diner is on its way to the suburbs, and it will apparently be a watering hole of sorts as well.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the Minuteman Diner is planning to soft-open in Bedford later this week (Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11), with a note on the website for the Great Road spot saying its grand opening will take place on Tuesday, January 14. An article from The Bedford Citizen says that the restaurant will have a full bar, while the dining spot's website says it will be a "diner by day and tavern by night."

The article mentions that the Minuteman Diner will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tuesday through Saturday with hours being from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM; on Sundays, the restaurant will be open from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM. (It will be closed on Mondays.)

The address for the Minuteman Diner is 363 Great Road, Bedford, MA, 01730. Its website can be found at https://minutemandiner.com/

