New Irish Gastropub Opens Friday in Quincy Center

A new gastropub featuring global dishes while also having the feel of an Irish pub is coming to one of the hottest parts of the Greater Boston area.

According to City of Quincy consultant and publicist Kerry J. Byrne, Tokenfire is opening in Quincy Center in the space where Home Ice Sports Bar had once been, with principal owner Breda O'Connor getting her inspiration from her nephew Noel O'Connor, who passed away in early 2016 shortly after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Townshend.

In a press release sent to us, O'Connor says that "I'm excited to bring my nephew Noel's vision to life....Many the day I heard Noel say I want to open a bar and a restaurant and I want to call it Tokenfire....This is a deeply personal project for me and for Noel's friends and family. The essence of the concept is that he always dreamed of owning a restaurant and bar with an Irish spirit and great food that he wanted to call Tokenfire." The Washington Street restaurant and bar will feature dishes with Mediterranean, South American, Irish, American, and pan-European influences along with beer, wine, and cocktails/spirits, while the space will combine rustic and modern touches with a nod to Ireland. If all goes as planned, Tokenfire will open on Friday, Dec. 27 pending final approvals.

Initially, the Home Ice Sports Bar space was going to become home to an upscale tavern from The Townshend folks called Belfry Hall, with those plans first being announced in 2016.

The address for the Tokenfire is 35 Washington Street, Quincy, MA, 02169.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

