New Peruvian Restaurant Opens in Chelsea

A brand new dining spot has opened just north of Boston, and a big local name is behind the restaurant.

As mentioned in an earlier article here, Tambo 22 opened in Chelsea for dinner Tuesday, with the dining spot featuring Peruvian fare, which is slightly different from what was originally thought when a meeting minutes page from the city's website from the summer of 2018 indicated that it was planning to be a Peruvian and Italian fusion spot. Jose Duarte of Taranta--which features Peruvian and Italian fusion dishes--has teamed up with Taylor and Brian Corcoran and chef Christopher Titus in the opening of the new place (which is open for dinner only), offering such dishes as grilled beef skewers, ceviche, mussels, lamb shank, pulled pork, and Amazonian paiche wrapped in a banana leaf, while beer and wine is also available.

The address for this new Peruvian restaurant in Chelsea is: Tambo 22, 22 Adams Street, Chelsea, MA, 02150 Its website can be found at https://tambo22chelsea.com/

[Earlier Article: Jose Duarte of Taranta in Boston's North End Plans to Open Tambo 22 in Chelsea]

