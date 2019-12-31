No Name Restaurant

No Name Restaurant, a Boston Icon, Closes Its Doors

A landmark Boston restaurant that has been open for over a century has shut down.

The No Name Restaurant confirmed Monday on Facebook it had closed, thanking its customers and employees and saying "We will miss you all."

“After over 100 years, we had to make the difficult decision to close the No Name Restaurant,” the post said.  

“We want to thank our generations of customers for all the years of loyal patronage, and for helping make the No Name a landmark location.”

The No Name, which first opened back in 1917, was one of the last remaining old-school restaurants on the Boston waterfront.

The address for The No Name Restaurant was 15 1/2 Fish Pier East, Boston, MA, 02210.  

 

