Popeyes to Open New Location South of Boston

A chain of chicken spots is going to be opening a new location south of Boston.

According to a source, Popeyes is planning to open at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, with an earlier Wicked Local article confirming this. Once it opens, the new location of the chain will join others in Boston (by Northeastern University), Roslindale, Roxbury, Brockton, Chelmsford, Everett, Lynn, and Randolph--and an upcoming shop in West Roxbury as well.

No opening date has been given as of yet for the Braintree location of Popeyes, with the sign out front simply saying that it will open soon.

The website for the Popeyes chain is at https://www.popeyes.com/