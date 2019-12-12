Popular Harvard Square Pizzeria Has Closed

It looks like a pizzeria in Harvard Square that has been around for more than 15 years has closed its doors.

According to a tweet from @K8_Bowers, Cambridge 1 on Church Street is no longer in business, with a note out front thanking its guests for their patronage. Phone calls to the pizza spot this afternoon are going unanswered, though its website remains up and gives no indication that the place has shut down.

Cambridge 1, which first opened in Harvard Square in 2002, was known for its grilled pizzas; a second location opened in Boston's Fenway neighborhood approximately five years later but closed in 2011 and was replaced by Sweet Cheeks, a barbecue restaurant from Tiffani Faison.

The address for Cambridge 1 in Harvard Square was 27 Church Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)