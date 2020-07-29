Pret a Manger

Pret A Manger Has Closed All of Its Shops in Boston: Source

Calls placed to all locations seem to confirm this, as all but one have disconnected their phones

By Marc Hurwitz

A Pret A Manger store in New York
Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, File

It looks like a London-based chain of sandwich shops has said farewell to Boston.

According to a source, Pret A Manger has closed all of its stores within the city, including in the Financial District (Arch Street, Federal Street, Franklin Street), South Station, Boylston Street in the Back Bay, and Longwood Avenue in the Longwood Medical Area. Calls placed to all locations seem to confirm this, as all but one have disconnected their phones, though we are still waiting to hear back from the chain to get specific details about the closings. (Our source tells us that the corporate office has said the Boston locations are closed "permanently," though the message does say that they do hope to return to the city.)

Pret a Manger first started out in England in the 1980s, with approximately 90 locations currently found in the United States. The website for its U.S. outlets can be found at https://www.pret.com/en-US

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

