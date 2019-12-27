PS Gourmet Coffee to Open in Dorchester’s Adams Village

A local group of coffee shops is going to be making a return to a Boston neighborhood.

According to a Facebook post from the business, PS Gourmet Coffee is planning to open an outlet in the Adams Village section of Dorchester, which is where it had a shop until it was forced to close due to a fire in 2017. It is not yet known whether the coffee shop will be returning to its old space on Adams Street or whether it will open in a new space; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update. (The post indicates that it will open sometime in 2020.)

PS Gourmet Coffee started out in the mid-1980s in South Boston as a coffee shop, convenience store and deli called Perkins Square Deli, with the focus becoming mainly on coffee about 15 years ago--and with it, a new name. The Dorchester location, which opened in 2012, shuttered after a fire hit a block of businesses in Adams Village that caused Blasi's Cafe and Fat Belly Deli to close as well. Currently, locations of PS Gourmet Coffee can be found in South Boston, Braintree, and Roslindale.

The website for PS Gourmet Coffee is at http://www.psgourmetcoffee.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)