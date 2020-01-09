Rock & Rye American Bar Planning to Open in The Ghost Walks Space in Boston’s Theater District

A new bar is replacing a cocktail lounge in downtown Boston, and it appears to have a connection to a Providence watering hole with the same name.

According to a source (Geoff Wong), Rock & Rye American Bar is planning to open in The Ghost Walks space on Stuart Street in the city's Theater District, with signs for the place shown in the windows looking much like that of the logo for Rock & Rye on Atwells Avenue in the Federal Hill section of Providence. It is not known exactly when The Ghost Walks closed, nor is it known when Rock & Rye might open (and whether it will feature board games and other games like at the Providence location), so stay tuned for updates.

The Ghost Walks, which first opened in the spring of 2018, was known in part for its champagne served from a vending machine along with craft cocktails and food offerings with global influences.

The address for the upcoming Rock & Rye (and former Ghost Walks) is 57 Stuart Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The Instagram page for the Providence location of Rock & Rye can be found at https://www.instagram.com/rocknryebar/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)