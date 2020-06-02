Marc Hurwitz

Seeing Which Boston Restaurants Don’t Reopen in Phase 2 Will Be ‘Scary,’ Insider Says

Marc Hurwitz, founder and editor of the Boston's Hidden Restaurants blog, says in a podcast interview that restaurants opening in phase two "going to be tough"

By Shira Stoll and Asher Klein

Getty Images

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 25: An employee of Carmelina’s in the North End of Boston tapes up paper in the windows of the restaurant, which is temporarily closing during the coronavirus pandemic, on March 25, 2020. Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close, but restaurants could stay open for deliveries. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

In mid-March, just before Gov. Charlie Baker announced the restaurant shutdown, Marc Hurwitz received a warning from a friend in the restaurant industry to brace himself for a big announcement that would change everything.

As the founder and editor of the well-known website Boston's Hidden Restaurants, Hurwitz is tapped in to the local food restaurant scene, and he had a feeling that restaurants would be shut down. When that feeling became a reality, Hurwitz switched gears and focused on reporting the news of restaurant openings and closings on his other website, Boston Restaurant Talk.

"It's going to end up changing forever," Hurwitz said about the restaurant industry after the coronavirus pandemic on our podcast, "The Dish I Miss." "I don't think we're ever going to get back to the good old days."

Hurwitz, who also contributes to NBC10 Boston, NECN and Dig Boston, told us how some of the area's lesser-known restaurants have been impacted by the pandemic and shared a few of his favorite restaurants he misses eating at, including Santarpio's Pizza in East Boston.

Hurwitz also mentioned that he's worried about some of his favorite spots staying closed permanently after the shutdown.

"It's going to be scary when we get to Phase 2 and restaurants reopen," he said. "My biggest fear is that you'll see the lights come on at a lot of restaurants but you won't see them come on at a lot of others."

Listen to everything he has to say here:

More on Boston's Restaurants and Coronavirus

coronavirus Jun 1

How a Crisis in Venezuela Helped a Mass. Restaurateur Prepare for the Coronavirus

Roger Berkowitz May 22

PODCAST: Legal Sea Foods’ CEO on the Dish He Misses Serving Most and How to Make It

This article tagged under:

Marc HurwitzBOSTONRestaurant ClosingsRestaurantspodcast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us