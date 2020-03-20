Some Boston-Area Breweries Are Now Doing Delivery or Takeout

By now, it is no secret that restaurants and bars in the Boston area and elsewhere in Massachusetts are only allowed to offer takeout and/or delivery based on a ruling announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday.

What may not be known is the fact that local breweries have the option to do pickup and/or delivery as well, and a few are getting the word out about this right now.

A few examples of what the breweries are doing include the Everett location of Night Shift, which is allowing customers to order beer online for pickup; Trillium, which is offering delivery to a variety of communities in the region; Dorchester Brewing, which is doing both curbside delivery and to-go beer out of its taproom; Barrel House Z in Weymouth, which is also doing curbside delivery and to-go; and the following breweries, all of which are offering to-go beer out of their facilities: Winter Hill Brewing in Somerville, Distraction Brewing in Roslindale, Vitamin Sea in Weymouth, Widowmaker in Braintree, Somerville Brewing/Slumbrew in Somerville, Harpoon in Boston, Bone Up Brewing in Everett, Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge, Castle Island Brewing in Norwood, and Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville.

Starting Tuesday, bars and restaurants across Massachusetts will be closed to dine-in customers as a part of Gov. Charlie Baker's order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It looks like at least some of the breweries (like Night Shift mentioned above) are allowing for online ordering, but check their websites and social media to make sure.

Once we learn about what other Boston-area breweries are doing -- if anything -- during the shutdown, we will post updates here.

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]