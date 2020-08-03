Somerville Brewing Company Is Going Up for Auction

This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Last fall, it was reported that a local brewing company had declared bankruptcy and was looking to reorganize. Now we have learned that the business is slated to go on the auction block.



According to the "Notices of Sale" section of the United States Bankruptcy Court website, Somerville Brewing company is looking to sell its property and equipment and is planning to hold an internet auction, with a hearing on this scheduled for August 11. (A check on the Ward Street space confirms this, showing an auction notice in one of the windows out front.) Back in September of 2019, the business filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, with a U.S. Bankruptcy judge subsequently giving approval for the company to use its cash collateral and pay the workers' wages, allowing both the brewery and taproom on Ward Street and American Fresh Brewhouse & Beer Garden at Assembly Row to remain open through November 4, at which point it was awarded ongoing Chapter 11 protection, which allowed both locations to keep operating as usual. American Fresh Brewhouse & Beer Garden shut down temporarily in March of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold, and it has remained closed while the brewery had been open for curbside beer pickup until recently.



Somerville Brewing company first opened its brewery and taproom in 2014, with its brewhouse at Assembly Row opening in 2017; the company also operated a seasonal beer garden at Assembly Row and is known for its Slumbrew brand of beers.

by Marc Hurwitz