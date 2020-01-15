South Boston Eatery Named a Top 10 Restaurant of 2020

How lucky are we?

In less than a year, Fox & the Knife has proven itself as one of the best restaurants both locally and nationally and it’s right here on West Broadway in South Boston.

James Beard Award Winner for Best Chef: Northeast, Karen Akunowicz opened the 75-seat Italian-inspired neighborhood enoteca back in February of 2019. Since then, the awards keep coming. In May, it was named one of Top 10 restaurants in the country by Food & Wine magazine Fox & the Knife made the #7 spot!

In June, Boston Magazine named it the Best New Restaurant for 2019.

This week, USA Today released its list of the best hotels, restaurants, and attractions of 2020. Fox & the Knife came in at No. 3 on the Top 10 Restaurants of 2020!

Way to go!

