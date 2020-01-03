South Shore Mexican Restaurant Opens Another Location in Greater Boston

A Mexican restaurant on the South Shore has opened another location in the southern suburbs of Boston.

According to a source, Sombrero's Mexican Restaurant in South Weymouth has expanded to a new outlet in Canton, taking over the space at The Village Shoppes in Cobbs Corner that had been home to Fajitas Cantina, and before that, a location of Halfway Cafe. The new eatery offers such dishes as taquitos, guacamole, nachos, tacos, quesadillas, chimichangas, and enchiladas, along with arroz con pollo, steak tips, burgers, jumbo shrimp and mushrooms in garlic butter, and chicken flautas.

The address for the new location of Sombrero's Mexican Restaurant is 95 Washington Street, Canton, MA, 02021. The website for both locations can be found at https://www.sombrerosmexican.net/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]