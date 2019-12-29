Southern Proper in Boston’s South End Is Closing

A Southern-style dining spot in Boston is shutting down after being in business for a bit less than two years.

According to several sources, Southern Proper in the city's South End neighborhood is getting ready to close, with a post on the Instagram page of Jason Cheek confirming this, saying that the Harrison Avenue spot will close at the end of business hours on New Year's Eve. Cheek first opened Southern Proper in the winter of 2018, offering such items as deviled eggs, smoked chicken wings, fried okra, shrimp and grits, fried catfish, pork ribs, ribeye steak, and collard greens along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

Based on one of our sources, it appears that a new restaurant may be moving into the Southern Proper space at some point, though no specifics have been given as of yet.

The address for Southern Proper is 600 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at https://www.southernproperboston.com/

by Marc Hurwitz