Swissbakers Reopens Its Allston Location

A local group of bakery-cafes that shut down last month has opened one of its shops back up.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Swissbakers has reopened its Allston location, with the note saying that "We are cobbling together a pathway to save our family business and return to serving our community. It's not done yet, but TODAY is a giant leap forward." The post goes on to say that this is a soft and "partial" reopening and that if all goes well, they might start reopening other outlets as well, with the hope being to make these permanent openings. For now, the Allston store is open from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM on weekdays and 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on weekends.

All locations of Swissbakers closed in early December, including shops in Boston's North Station, Cambridge's Harvard Square, and Reading; another branch had been located in the Boston Public Market as well, though that one closed in October.

The address for the Allston location of Swissbakers is 168 Western Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. The website for the business can be found at https://swissbakers.com/

Thanks to Universal Hub for initially bringing this to our attention.

by Marc Hurwitz