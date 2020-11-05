Taco Bell Cantina Opens by Boston University

Earlier this year, it was reported that a chain of Mexican fast-food joints was planning to bring its full-service concept to a space by Boston University on the Boston/Brookline border. Now we have learned that the place has officially debuted.

An article from The Daily Free Press confirms what a tweet sent last night said, that Taco Bell Cantina is now open on Commonwealth Avenue, moving into a space by the BU West area. As stated earlier, the new eatery is a standalone full-service dining spot that offers alcohol, as opposed to the original Taco Bell concept that focuses on fast food and counter service.

The address for the new Taco Bell Cantina is 872 Commonwealth Avenue, Brookline, MA, 02446. More information on the Taco Bell Cantina concept can be found at https://locations.tacobell.com/store-locators/cantina-near-me.html

