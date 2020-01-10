Tatte Bakery and Cafe to Open in Historic Location in Downtown Boston

A rapidly-expanding local group of bakeries and cafes will be opening yet another new shop, and this one will reside in an historic structure in the heart of Boston.

According to a source, Tatte Bakery and Cafe is planning to open in the "Little Building," a structure by Boylston Street and Tremont Street that is being renovated by Emerson College. It appears that the new outlet will combine two spaces within the building, with one facing Boylston Street and the other facing Tremont Street. (It will technically have a Boylston Street address.) Once it opens, the new location of Tatte will join a number of others in and around Boston, including nearby outlets in the South End, the Back Bay (two), downtown Boston (two), and Beacon Hill.

Other restaurants coming to the Little Building include El Jefe's Taqueria (a Mexican restaurant with a location in Cambridge's Harvard Square), Garbanzo (a Colorado-based restaurant chain that focuses on Mediterranean food), and possibly an Asian noodle bar and a juice bar.

The address for the upcoming location of Tatte Bakery and Cafe in the Little Building is 80B Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations can be found at https://tattebakery.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)